V.F. Corporation[VFC] stock saw a move by 3.39% on Monday, touching 2.78 million. Based on the recent volume, V.F. Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VFC shares recorded 423.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock could reach median target price of $90.00.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock additionally went up by 29.92% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -17.01% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VFC stock is set at -26.96% by far, with shares price recording returns by -40.23% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VFC shares showcased -32.71% decrease. VFC saw 100.25 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 45.07 compared to high within the same period of time.

V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to V.F. Corporation [VFC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VFC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $59.75, with the high estimate being $115.00, the low estimate being $59.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.79.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of V.F. Corporation [VFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for V.F. Corporation [VFC] sitting at 11.90% and its Gross Margin at 53.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.45. Its Return on Equity is 29.30%, and its Return on Assets is 12.10%. These metrics all suggest that V.F. Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 49.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.94 and P/E Ratio of 18.56. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] has 423.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.07 to 100.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 8.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is V.F. Corporation [VFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of V.F. Corporation [VFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.