Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] saw a change by 4.77% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $47.19. The company is holding 413.63M shares with keeping 406.91M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 52.23% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -53.73% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 413.63M shares valued at 7.66 million were bought and sold.

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Valero Energy Corporation [VLO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VLO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $47.19, with the high estimate being $122.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $73.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.04.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] sitting at 3.50% and its Gross Margin at 4.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.87. Its Return on Equity is 11.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VLO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.11. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 42.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.99 and P/E Ratio of 8.06. These metrics all suggest that Valero Energy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has 413.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.00 to 101.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 16.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation [VLO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.