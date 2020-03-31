VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] saw a change by 6.23% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.00. The company is holding 178.26M shares with keeping 107.15M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 114.48% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -54.62% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -49.24%, trading +45.65% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 178.26M shares valued at 10.81 million were bought and sold.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 6/29/2018. On average, stock market experts give VBIV an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 86.41. VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.79.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has 178.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 167.54M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 2.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 114.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.