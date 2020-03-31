Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] opened at $30.38 and closed at $28.79 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.58% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $26.32.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] had 2.51 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.56M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 15.03%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 17.97%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 13.35 during that period and VTR managed to take a rebound to 75.40 in the last 52 weeks.

Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Ventas Inc. [VTR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VTR an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ventas Inc. [VTR] is sitting at 2.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Ventas Inc. [VTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ventas Inc. [VTR] sitting at 20.50% and its Gross Margin at 53.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that Ventas Inc. [VTR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.25. Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.85 and P/E Ratio of 22.39. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ventas Inc. [VTR] has 372.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.35 to 75.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 15.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ventas Inc. [VTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ventas Inc. [VTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.