VEREIT Inc. [VER] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $4.61 after VER shares went down by -7.43% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

VEREIT Inc. [NYSE:VER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to VEREIT Inc. [VER], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VER an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.61, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $4.75 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VEREIT Inc. [VER] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Fundamental Analysis of VEREIT Inc. [VER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VEREIT Inc. [VER] sitting at -26.90% and its Gross Margin at 89.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.30. VEREIT Inc. [VER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.46.

VEREIT Inc. [VER] has 1.07B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.56 to 10.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 13.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VEREIT Inc. [VER] a Reliable Buy?

VEREIT Inc. [VER] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.