The share price of ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAC] inclined by $14.09, presently trading at $14.53. The company’s shares saw 43.91% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 10.10 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VIAC jumped by 24.87% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 16.19 compared to +0.07 of all time high it touched on 03/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -42.77%, while additionally dropping -70.37% during the last 12 months. ViacomCBS Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $36.40. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 21.87% increase from the current trading price.

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VIAC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.53, with the high estimate being $51.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $31.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] is sitting at 3.65. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Fundamental Analysis of ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] sitting at 15.20% and its Gross Margin at 38.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90. These measurements indicate that ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27. ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.05 and P/E Ratio of 2.50. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has 685.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.10 to 53.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.79, which indicates that it is 15.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.