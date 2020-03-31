VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] gained by 2.18% on the last trading session, reaching $16.39 price per share at the time. VICI Properties Inc. represents 469.78M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 7.54B with the latest information.

The VICI Properties Inc. traded at the price of $16.39 with 2.3 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VICI shares recorded 5.54M.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VICI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.35, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is sitting at 4.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.91.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] sitting at 87.60% and its Gross Margin at 97.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 61.00. These measurements indicate that VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.59. VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.92 and P/E Ratio of 12.99. These metrics all suggest that VICI Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has 469.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.85 to 28.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.