Vivint Solar Inc. [NYSE: VSLR] opened at $4.79 and closed at $4.60 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.35% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.40.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Vivint Solar Inc. [NYSE: VSLR] had 1.16 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.10M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 15.05%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.98%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 3.17 during that period and VSLR managed to take a rebound to 12.99 in the last 52 weeks.

Vivint Solar Inc. [NYSE:VSLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] sitting at -55.30% and its Gross Margin at 24.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -21.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.42. Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.69.

Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] has 131.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 603.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.17 to 12.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 15.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] a Reliable Buy?

Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.