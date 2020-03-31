The share price of VIVUS Inc. [NASDAQ: VVUS] inclined by $0.95, presently trading at $3.33. The company’s shares saw 316.25% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.80 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VVUS fall by -7.29% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 4.5500 compared to +2.4155 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -47.24%, while additionally dropping -77.26% during the last 12 months. VIVUS Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -1.58% decrease from the current trading price.

VIVUS Inc. [NASDAQ:VVUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For VIVUS Inc. [VVUS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VVUS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.33, with the high estimate being $1.75, the low estimate being $1.75 and the median estimate amounting to $1.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VIVUS Inc. [VVUS] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of VIVUS Inc. [VVUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VIVUS Inc. [VVUS] sitting at -15.70% and its Gross Margin at 77.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -45.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 111.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 60.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 64.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.26.

VIVUS Inc. [VVUS] has 11.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.80 to 4.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 316.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.96, which indicates that it is 14.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.36. This RSI suggests that VIVUS Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is VIVUS Inc. [VVUS] a Reliable Buy?

VIVUS Inc. [VVUS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.