The share price of Vulcan Materials Company [NYSE: VMC] inclined by $101.86, presently trading at $108.34. The company’s shares saw 65.25% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 65.56 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VMC jumped by 24.19% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 113.21 compared to +23.28 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -15.30%, while additionally dropping -13.97% during the last 12 months. Vulcan Materials Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $140.79. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 32.45% increase from the current trading price.

Vulcan Materials Company [NYSE:VMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VMC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $108.65, with the high estimate being $162.00, the low estimate being $83.50 and the median estimate amounting to $137.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $101.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] is sitting at 3.87. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.81.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vulcan Materials Company [VMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] sitting at 17.80% and its Gross Margin at 25.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.50. These measurements indicate that Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.87. Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.52 and P/E Ratio of 23.46. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] has 136.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.56 to 152.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 9.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vulcan Materials Company [VMC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.