The share price of Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ: VUZI] inclined by $1.09, presently trading at $1.19. The company’s shares saw 38.37% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.86 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VUZI fall by -3.54% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.6900 compared to +0.1100 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -31.45%, while additionally dropping -64.38% during the last 12 months. Vuzix Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.17. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.98% increase from the current trading price.

Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Vuzix Corporation [VUZI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -66.10%.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has 33.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 36.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.86 to 5.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.97, which indicates that it is 16.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vuzix Corporation [VUZI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.