W. P. Carey Inc. [NYSE: WPC] stock went down by -2.04% or -1.21 points down from its previous closing price of 59.31. The stock reached $58.10 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WPC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 35.23% in the period of the last 7 days.

WPC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $60.00, at one point touching $56.38. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -37.94%. The 52-week high currently stands at 93.62 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -24.28% after the recent low of 38.62.

W. P. Carey Inc. [NYSE:WPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WPC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $58.08, with the high estimate being $92.00, the low estimate being $59.00 and the median estimate amounting to $84.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] is sitting at 3.89. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.56.

Fundamental Analysis of W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] sitting at 38.80% and its Gross Margin at 87.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.80. These measurements indicate that W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.12. W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.88 and P/E Ratio of 32.64. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] has 173.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.62 to 93.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.73, which indicates that it is 11.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.