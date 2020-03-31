Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] saw a change by -1.95% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.25. The company is holding 85.46M shares with keeping 53.40M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 490.59% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -90.27% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -71.14%, trading +388.42% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 85.46M shares valued at 3.02 million were bought and sold.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has 85.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 109.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 12.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 490.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -5.19, which indicates that it is 29.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.