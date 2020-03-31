Waste Management Inc. [NYSE: WM] shares went lower by -0.73% from its previous closing of 95.30, now trading at the price of $94.60, also subtracting -0.7 points. Is WM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.77 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 423.62M float and a 7.66% run over in the last seven days. WM share price has been hovering between 126.79 and 85.34 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Waste Management Inc. [NYSE:WM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Waste Management Inc. [WM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $94.60, with the high estimate being $145.00, the low estimate being $100.00 and the median estimate amounting to $130.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.30.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Waste Management Inc. [WM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Waste Management Inc. [WM] sitting at 16.60% and its Gross Margin at 47.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.13. Its Return on Equity is 25.00%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. These metrics all suggest that Waste Management Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Waste Management Inc. [WM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 197.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 193.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Waste Management Inc. [WM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.58 and P/E Ratio of 24.23. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Waste Management Inc. [WM] has 435.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 41.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 85.34 to 126.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 6.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Waste Management Inc. [WM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waste Management Inc. [WM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.