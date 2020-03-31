Weingarten Realty Investors[WRI] stock saw a move by -0.85% on Monday, touching 1.32 million. Based on the recent volume, Weingarten Realty Investors stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WRI shares recorded 137.41M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] stock additionally went up by 8.20% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -47.57% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WRI stock is set at -51.92% by far, with shares price recording returns by -54.30% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WRI shares showcased -51.78% decrease. WRI saw 32.17 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 12.61 compared to high within the same period of time.

Weingarten Realty Investors [NYSE:WRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WRI an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Fundamental Analysis of Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] sitting at 32.80% and its Gross Margin at 68.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 64.80. These measurements indicate that Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.80. Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.10 and P/E Ratio of 5.75. These metrics all suggest that Weingarten Realty Investors is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] has 137.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.61 to 32.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 12.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.