Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $2.62 after WMC shares went down by -34.83% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [NYSE:WMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WMC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.62, with the high estimate being $10.50, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.02.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] sitting at 28.50% and its Gross Margin at 37.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.00. These measurements indicate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 61.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 19.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 36.89.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] has 53.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 139.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.49 to 11.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 35.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.62. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.