Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] opened at $42.75 and closed at $43.51 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.59% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $41.95.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] had 2.93 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.97M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.40%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.03%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 27.40 during that period and WDC managed to take a rebound to 72.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Western Digital Corporation [WDC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Western Digital Corporation [WDC] is sitting at 4.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.09.

Fundamental Analysis of Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Digital Corporation [WDC] sitting at -5.50% and its Gross Margin at 18.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has 313.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.40 to 72.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 10.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Western Digital Corporation [WDC] a Reliable Buy?

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.