Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] opened at $13.40 and closed at $13.75 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.49% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $13.27.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] had 24.29 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 18.83M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.56%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.34%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 9.42 during that period and KMI managed to take a rebound to 22.58 in the last 52 weeks.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KMI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.27, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.22.

Fundamental Analysis of Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] sitting at 36.90% and its Gross Margin at 55.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.50. These measurements indicate that Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.26. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KMI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.43 and P/E Ratio of 13.79. These metrics all suggest that Kinder Morgan Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has 2.39B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.42 to 22.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 10.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.