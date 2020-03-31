MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] opened at $1.75 and closed at $1.52 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -9.22% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.38.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] had 22.45 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 17.79M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 216.30%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 68.94%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.32 during that period and MFA managed to take a rebound to 8.09 in the last 52 weeks.

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding MFA Financial Inc. [MFA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MFA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.39, with the high estimate being $8.25, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] sitting at 46.80% and its Gross Margin at 58.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.80. These measurements indicate that MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.57. MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.58 and P/E Ratio of 1.75. These metrics all suggest that MFA Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has 451.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 686.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.32 to 8.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 331.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 216.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.12. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MFA Financial Inc. [MFA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.