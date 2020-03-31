ONEOK Inc. [OKE] took an upward turn with a change of 7.83%, trading at the price of $21.61 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.51 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while ONEOK Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.87M shares for that time period. OKE monthly volatility recorded 19.25%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.12%. PS value for OKE stocks is 0.95 with PB recorded at 1.33.

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to ONEOK Inc. [OKE] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OKE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.49, with the high estimate being $84.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ONEOK Inc. [OKE] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ONEOK Inc. [OKE] sitting at 18.80% and its Gross Margin at 33.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.60. These measurements indicate that ONEOK Inc. [OKE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.41. ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.40 and P/E Ratio of 6.98. These metrics all suggest that ONEOK Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has 480.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.16 to 78.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 14.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.87. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ONEOK Inc. [OKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ONEOK Inc. [OKE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.