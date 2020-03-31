Retractable Technologies Inc. [NYSE: RVP] shares went higher by 32.56% from its previous closing of 1.29, now trading at the price of $1.71, also adding 0.42 points. Is RVP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.02 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RVP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 8.91M float and a 55.45% run over in the last seven days. RVP share price has been hovering between 1.79 and 0.56 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Retractable Technologies Inc. [NYSE:RVP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give RVP an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.29.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] sitting at 2.50% and its Gross Margin at 31.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.58. Its Return on Equity is 1.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics suggest that this Retractable Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -64.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has 32.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 55.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.56 to 1.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 205.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 22.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.