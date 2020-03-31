The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] opened at $6.21 and closed at $6.01 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.33% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.75.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] had 1.78 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.35M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 17.95%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 18.60%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 5.49 during that period and MAC managed to take a rebound to 44.73 in the last 52 weeks.

The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The Macerich Company [MAC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give MAC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.76, with the high estimate being $57.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Macerich Company [MAC] is sitting at 2.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Macerich Company [MAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Macerich Company [MAC] sitting at 5.50% and its Gross Margin at 60.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 63.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.05. The Macerich Company [MAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.12 and P/E Ratio of 7.54. These metrics all suggest that The Macerich Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Macerich Company [MAC] has 157.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 948.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.49 to 44.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 17.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.52. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Macerich Company [MAC] a Reliable Buy?

The Macerich Company [MAC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.