The share price of Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: WLL] inclined by $0.66, presently trading at $0.67. The company’s shares saw 8.06% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.62 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as WLL fall by -47.20% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.2700 compared to -0.5900 of all time high it touched on 03/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -64.32%, while additionally dropping -97.48% during the last 12 months. Whiting Petroleum Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.71. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.04% increase from the current trading price.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:WLL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WLL an Underweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] is sitting at 2.35. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.30.

Fundamental Analysis of Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] sitting at 1.30% and its Gross Margin at 79.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.89. Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.89.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has 109.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 72.03M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.62 to 30.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.74, which indicates that it is 22.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.35. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] a Reliable Buy?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.