The share price of Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] inclined by $68.53, presently trading at $70.67. The company’s shares saw 28.61% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 54.95 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as YUM jumped by 25.04% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -20.82%, while additionally dropping -29.20% during the last 12 months. Yum! Brands Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $95.95. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 25.28% increase from the current trading price.

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give YUM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $70.67, with the high estimate being $120.00, the low estimate being $66.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.53.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] sitting at 34.50% and its Gross Margin at 50.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.10. These measurements indicate that Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 70.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 65.69. Its Return on Equity is -16.20%, and its Return on Assets is 26.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates YUM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 414.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 215.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] has 332.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.95 to 119.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 9.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.