WPX Energy Inc. [NYSE: WPX] opened at $3.01 and closed at $2.81 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock gained by 9.61% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.08.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, WPX Energy Inc. [NYSE: WPX] had 6.15 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 11.59M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 19.15%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 21.49%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.94 during that period and WPX managed to take a rebound to 15.32 in the last 52 weeks.

WPX Energy Inc. [NYSE:WPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WPX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.09, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] is sitting at 4.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.89.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WPX Energy Inc. [WPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] sitting at 4.20% and its Gross Margin at 92.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.65. WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.56 and P/E Ratio of 5.15. These metrics all suggest that WPX Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] has 453.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.94 to 15.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.89, which indicates that it is 19.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WPX Energy Inc. [WPX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.