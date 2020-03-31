Wright Medical Group N.V. [NASDAQ: WMGI] opened at $29.13 and closed at $29.29 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.37% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $28.89.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Wright Medical Group N.V. [NASDAQ: WMGI] had 1.47 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.72M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.78%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.03%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 19.04 during that period and WMGI managed to take a rebound to 32.83 in the last 52 weeks.

Wright Medical Group N.V. [NASDAQ:WMGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give WMGI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.89, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] is sitting at 3.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.38.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 03/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] sitting at 1.20% and its Gross Margin at 79.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 44.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.18. Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 93.55.

Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] has 127.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.04 to 32.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 3.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] a Reliable Buy?

Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.