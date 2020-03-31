Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] dipped by -1.77% on the last trading session, reaching $60.02 price per share at the time. Wynn Resorts Limited represents 121.44M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 7.42B with the latest information.

The Wynn Resorts Limited traded at the price of $60.02 with 2.95 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WYNN shares recorded 4.59M.

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] sitting at 13.10% and its Gross Margin at 38.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.00. Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.49 and P/E Ratio of 52.39. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has 121.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.84 to 153.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.27, which indicates that it is 13.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.