The share price of Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ: XLNX] inclined by $75.22, presently trading at $79.35. The company’s shares saw 17.24% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 67.68 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as XLNX jumped by 10.21% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.96%, while additionally dropping -37.42% during the last 12 months. Xilinx Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $96.86. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 17.51% increase from the current trading price.

Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ:XLNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Xilinx Inc. [XLNX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give XLNX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $79.35, with the high estimate being $120.00, the low estimate being $72.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $75.22.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] sitting at 26.70% and its Gross Margin at 66.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.10. These measurements indicate that Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.29. Its Return on Equity is 32.40%, and its Return on Assets is 17.40%. These metrics all suggest that Xilinx Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 43.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.80 and P/E Ratio of 23.24. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has 265.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 67.68 to 141.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 5.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xilinx Inc. [XLNX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.