Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] shares went lower by -0.54% from its previous closing of 151.70, now trading at the price of $150.88, also subtracting -0.82 points. Is ZM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 15.71 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ZM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 106.45M float and a -5.44% run over in the last seven days. ZM share price has been hovering between 164.94 and 59.94 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $151.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] is sitting at 3.61. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Fundamental Analysis of Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] sitting at 2.00% and its Gross Margin at 81.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 987.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 57.16. Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 25.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 123.31 and P/E Ratio of 1,858.13. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has 259.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.94 to 164.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 151.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] a Reliable Buy?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.