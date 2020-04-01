3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] shares went lower by -9.09% from its previous closing of 7.71, now trading at the price of $7.01, also subtracting -0.7 points. Is DDD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.21 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DDD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 113.59M float and a 19.17% run over in the last seven days. DDD share price has been hovering between 12.56 and 5.20 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For 3D Systems Corporation [DDD], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DDD an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.01, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] sitting at -9.10% and its Gross Margin at 44.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -107.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.16. 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.53.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has 120.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 926.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.20 to 12.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 9.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of 3D Systems Corporation [DDD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.