Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [NASDAQ: AXAS] shares went lower by -6.94% from its previous closing of 0.12, now trading at the price of $0.11, also subtracting -0.01 points. Is AXAS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.26 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AXAS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 162.76M float and a 10.60% run over in the last seven days. AXAS share price has been hovering between 1.55 and 0.09 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [NASDAQ:AXAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give AXAS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.11, with the high estimate being $1.23, the low estimate being $0.10 and the median estimate amounting to $0.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 03/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] sitting at 23.70% and its Gross Margin at 70.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.20. These measurements indicate that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.29. Its Return on Equity is 37.30%, and its Return on Assets is 13.90%. These metrics all suggest that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 109.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.28 and P/E Ratio of 0.32. These metrics all suggest that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] has 166.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 1.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 13.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.