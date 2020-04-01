Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] saw a change by 14.78% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.41. The company is holding 83.33M shares with keeping 72.60M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 51.89% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -82.35% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -59.78%, trading +47.48% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 83.33M shares valued at 1.83 million were bought and sold.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADMP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.42, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 30.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -85.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -87.83. Its Return on Equity is -90.80%, and its Return on Assets is -69.10%. These metrics suggest that this Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 5.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.28.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has 83.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.27 to 2.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 13.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.