AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [NYSE: AIM] stock went down by -2.73% or -0.07 points down from its previous closing price of 2.56. The stock reached $2.49 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AIM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 28.00% in the period of the last 7 days.

AIM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.10, at one point touching $2.30. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -83.19%. The 52-week high currently stands at 14.81 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -64.31% after the recent low of 0.38.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [NYSE:AIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 9/29/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.48, with the high estimate being $6.50, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -105.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -108.85. Its Return on Equity is -159.40%, and its Return on Assets is -60.20%. These metrics suggest that this AIM ImmunoTech Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 114.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 355.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has 25.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 65.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 14.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 553.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.66, which indicates that it is 25.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] a Reliable Buy?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.