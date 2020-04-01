Akorn Inc. [NASDAQ: AKRX] dipped by -49.96% on the last trading session, reaching $0.28 price per share at the time. Akorn Inc. represents 145.26M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 81.52M with the latest information.

The Akorn Inc. traded at the price of $0.28 with 4.25 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AKRX shares recorded 2.61M.

Akorn Inc. [NASDAQ:AKRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Akorn Inc. [AKRX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Akorn Inc. [AKRX] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Akorn Inc. [AKRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Akorn Inc. [AKRX] sitting at -27.50% and its Gross Margin at 37.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -33.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Akorn Inc. [AKRX] has 145.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 81.52M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.37 to 5.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -23.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.90, which indicates that it is 25.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.50. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Akorn Inc. [AKRX] a Reliable Buy?

Akorn Inc. [AKRX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.