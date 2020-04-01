The share price of Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] inclined by $6.16, presently trading at $6.41. The company’s shares saw 24.13% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 5.16 recorded on 03/31/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AA fall by -15.27% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 7.39 compared to -0.59 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -55.13%, while additionally dropping -79.09% during the last 12 months. Alcoa Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $15.89. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.48% increase from the current trading price.

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Alcoa Corporation [AA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.41, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $6.75 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alcoa Corporation [AA] is sitting at 3.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.56.

Fundamental Analysis of Alcoa Corporation [AA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alcoa Corporation [AA] sitting at -1.50% and its Gross Margin at 18.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.21. Its Return on Equity is -24.10%, and its Return on Assets is -7.40%. These metrics suggest that this Alcoa Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.80.

Alcoa Corporation [AA] has 194.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.16 to 29.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.03, which indicates that it is 11.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alcoa Corporation [AA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alcoa Corporation [AA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.