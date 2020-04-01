AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] opened at $3.15 and closed at $3.16 a share within trading session on 03/31/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.80% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.94.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] had 1.37 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.99M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.57%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 18.35%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.95 during that period and AMC managed to take a rebound to 17.07 in the last 52 weeks.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] is sitting at 2.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Fundamental Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] sitting at 2.50% and its Gross Margin at 63.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] has 107.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 338.56M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.95 to 17.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 14.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] a Reliable Buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.