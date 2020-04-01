American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] saw a change by -9.15% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $11.07. The company is holding 475.22M shares with keeping 421.02M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 10.64% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -68.57% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -63.91%, trading +10.99% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 475.22M shares valued at 23.89 million were bought and sold.

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AAL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.07, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is sitting at 3.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.58.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] sitting at 6.70% and its Gross Margin at 61.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.85. Its Return on Assets is 2.80%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] has 475.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.01 to 35.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 12.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.