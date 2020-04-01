American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] saw a change by -2.45% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $7.95. The company is holding 177.06M shares with keeping 155.53M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 11.97% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -67.28% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 177.06M shares valued at 5.11 million were bought and sold.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AEO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.95, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.15.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 35.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.58 and P/E Ratio of 7.10. These metrics all suggest that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has 177.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.10 to 24.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 9.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.