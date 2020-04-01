American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE: AMH] dipped by -7.52% on the last trading session, reaching $21.45 price per share at the time. American Homes 4 Rent represents 285.20M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 6.62B with the latest information.

The American Homes 4 Rent traded at the price of $21.45 with 1.29 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AMH shares recorded 2.86M.

American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE:AMH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For American Homes 4 Rent [AMH], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.42, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.10.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] sitting at 9.80% and its Gross Margin at 54.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.15. American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.36 and P/E Ratio of 74.97. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] has 285.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.50 to 29.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.73, which indicates that it is 10.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent [AMH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.