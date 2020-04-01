American International Group Inc. [AIG] saw a change by -10.49% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $21.70. The company is holding 941.90M shares with keeping 872.36M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 35.07% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -63.00% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -61.13%, trading +36.47% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 941.90M shares valued at 4.26 million were bought and sold.

American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding American International Group Inc. [AIG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AIG an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American International Group Inc. [AIG] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American International Group Inc. [AIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American International Group Inc. [AIG] sitting at 13.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.49.

American International Group Inc. [AIG] has 941.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.07 to 58.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 11.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American International Group Inc. [AIG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American International Group Inc. [AIG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.