The share price of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE: AMPE] inclined by $0.41, presently trading at $0.49. The company’s shares saw 86.65% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.26 recorded on 03/31/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AMPE jumped by 11.41% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.5829 compared to +0.1253 of all time high it touched on 04/01/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -30.31%, while additionally dropping -25.40% during the last 12 months. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.01% increase from the current trading price.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE:AMPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMPE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.49, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.07. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.36.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has 153.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 63.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 1.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 18.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.