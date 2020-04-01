Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] shares went lower by -10.58% from its previous closing of 5.67, now trading at the price of $5.07, also subtracting -0.6 points. Is NLY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 32.16 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NLY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.43B float and a 0.40% run over in the last seven days. NLY share price has been hovering between 10.50 and 3.51 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.07, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.83. Its Return on Equity is -16.80%, and its Return on Assets is -1.80%. These metrics suggest that this Annaly Capital Management Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 711.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 87.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 86.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 76.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -55.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 172.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 66.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89. Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has 1.48B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.51 to 10.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 12.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.