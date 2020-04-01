Arconic Inc. [NYSE: ARNC] dipped by -2.07% on the last trading session, reaching $16.06 price per share at the time. Arconic Inc. represents 463.10M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 7.44B with the latest information.

The Arconic Inc. traded at the price of $16.06 with 4.97 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ARNC shares recorded 4.99M.

Arconic Inc. [NYSE:ARNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Arconic Inc. [ARNC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Arconic Inc. [ARNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arconic Inc. [ARNC] sitting at 7.30% and its Gross Margin at 20.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.48. Its Return on Equity is 9.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ARNC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arconic Inc. [ARNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 128.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 107.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Arconic Inc. [ARNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.09 and P/E Ratio of 15.53. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Arconic Inc. [ARNC] has 463.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.38 to 34.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 9.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arconic Inc. [ARNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arconic Inc. [ARNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.