Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] took an upward turn with a change of 1.32%, trading at the price of $10.78 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.68 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Ares Capital Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 4.34M shares for that time period. ARCC monthly volatility recorded 13.43%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.13%. PS value for ARCC stocks is 3.04 with PB recorded at 0.62.

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARCC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.78, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $14.50 and the median estimate amounting to $19.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.93.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 94.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.43 and P/E Ratio of 5.80. These metrics all suggest that Ares Capital Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has 431.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.90 to 19.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.