Athersys Inc. [ATHX] took an upward turn with a change of 12.83%, trading at the price of $3.38 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.78 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Athersys Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.70M shares for that time period. ATHX monthly volatility recorded 19.67%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 21.45%. PS value for ATHX stocks is 86.15 with PB recorded at 20.00.

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Athersys Inc. [ATHX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATHX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.39, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Athersys Inc. [ATHX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 49.73. Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.45.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has 160.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 482.46M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.13 to 3.17. At its current price, it has moved up by 6.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 199.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.37, which indicates that it is 21.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 87.26. This RSI suggests that Athersys Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Athersys Inc. [ATHX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Athersys Inc. [ATHX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.