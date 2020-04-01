AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] opened at $30.04 and closed at $29.15 a share within trading session on 03/31/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.22% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $28.21.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] had 19.52 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 46.12M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.93%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.97%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 26.08 during that period and T managed to take a rebound to 39.70 in the last 52 weeks.

AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For AT&T Inc. [T], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AT&T Inc. [T] is sitting at 3.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Fundamental Analysis of AT&T Inc. [T]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AT&T Inc. [T] sitting at 15.40% and its Gross Margin at 53.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.93. Its Return on Equity is 7.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates T financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AT&T Inc. [T] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 94.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. AT&T Inc. [T] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.90 and P/E Ratio of 14.80. These metrics all suggest that AT&T Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

AT&T Inc. [T] has 7.36B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 214.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.08 to 39.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 5.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AT&T Inc. [T] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AT&T Inc. [T], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.