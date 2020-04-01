Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $12.98 after CAR shares went down by -6.62% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Avis Budget Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] sitting at 7.90% and its Gross Margin at 48.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.99. Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.68 and P/E Ratio of 3.23. These metrics all suggest that Avis Budget Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] has 83.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.35 to 52.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 104.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.24, which indicates that it is 15.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.