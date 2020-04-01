Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] took an downward turn with a change of -2.57%, trading at the price of $55.53 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.42 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Best Buy Co. Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.90M shares for that time period. BBY monthly volatility recorded 9.90%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.83%. PS value for BBY stocks is 0.34 with PB recorded at 4.29.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give BBY an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] is sitting at 3.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 23.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.34. Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.85 and P/E Ratio of 9.57. These metrics all suggest that Best Buy Co. Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has 258.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.10 to 91.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 8.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.