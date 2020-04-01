Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.[BXMT] stock saw a move by -11.28% on Tuesday, touching 1.38 million. Based on the recent volume, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BXMT shares recorded 141.64M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] stock could reach median target price of $37.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] stock additionally went up by 43.01% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -50.88% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BXMT stock is set at -46.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by -49.99% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BXMT shares showcased -48.06% decrease. BXMT saw 40.62 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 12.67 compared to high within the same period of time.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:BXMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BXMT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.45, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] sitting at 34.80% and its Gross Margin at 48.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.60. These measurements indicate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.02. Its Return on Equity is 8.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BXMT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 334.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 330.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 53.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.93 and P/E Ratio of 7.00. These metrics all suggest that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has 141.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.67 to 40.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 25.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.