Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] saw a change by -12.68% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $6.24. The company is holding 102.45M shares with keeping 85.94M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 37.33% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -74.33% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -73.78%, trading +36.56% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 102.45M shares valued at 1.23 million were bought and sold.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BLMN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.19, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] is sitting at 3.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 69.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.92. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.02 and P/E Ratio of 4.31. These metrics all suggest that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has 102.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 731.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.54 to 24.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 16.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.